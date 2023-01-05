One mother has posted a snap of her yummy pizza on the socials as she enjoyed some me-time away from her children

The momma noted that while she enjoyed a nice meal in a lovely restaurant, she left her children at home eating peanut butter and bread

Some social media users shared instances when they too enjoyed some time out from their children

A mother has taken to social media to post a picture of her me-time as she enjoyed a lovely meal and drinks in a restaurant.

The mom enjoyed her time out. Image: @Thush_Mcobothi.

Source: Twitter

The momma explained that while she enjoyed a delicious pizza, her children were chilling at home with peanut butter bread.

Twitter user, @Thush_Mcobothi, captioned her post:

“I left the kids at home eating bread and peanut butter.”

Some parents loved her vibe and opened up about instances where they too enjoyed some time away from their children.

Here is her post and some reactions from tweeps:

@Yenkosi was inspired to do the same with her siblings:

“Okay, I think I need to do this one of these days. I have such ungrateful siblings, shame.”

@moloko_semenya said:

“We once found my friend's mother at Wimpy eating alone. I was at their house while my friend was making tinned fish when my mom called me. That day, I learnt to keep a secret. Batswadi!”

@Mfundo_Conco added:

“Yesterday, their dad and I had cheeseburgers from steers before picking the kids up from their aunt. Yummy.”

@Candygu44741581 remarked:

“What you left the kids eating was much healthier than this.”

@shukrani__ noted:

“It's very good for their health.”

