Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi shared a sweet video in memory of Cheslie Kryst, who passed away one year ago.

The 2019 Miss USA died by suicide and was found at the foot of a skyscraper in New York City

The video shared by Zozibini, which showed the two having fun and bonding, stirred reactions from netizens

Zozibini Tunzi shared a video and remembered Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, whom she had become very close with.

Zozibini Tunzi and Cheslie Kryst were close friends. Image: Bruce Glikas and Daniel Zuchnik.

Source: Getty Images

A year ago, Kryst’s death left many in shock, with the beauty queen dying by suicide after reportedly falling from an elevated position from a building in New York City, NBC News wrote.

Zozibini shared a heartwarming video of her and the former Miss USA enjoying themselves and bonding.

The former Miss Universe also penned a sweet tribute to Kryst, with her post captioned:

“That one time I arrived and we were matching because of synergy, baby.

“I can’t believe today marks a year since we lost you. Just like you wanted, we will always take a moment to remind people to seek help and take care of their mental health.

“[I] hope you’re resting easy, queen. We love you forever and always, my friend.”

Here is the Instagram clip:

SA peeps had warm reactions to the video Zozibini shared of her and Cheslie

Many social media users noted that they shed a few tears after watching Zozibini’s video:

nandi_madida said:

“Sending you so much love.”

Gazinii reacted:

“I’m not crying, you’re crying. Hugs, Zozi.”

Bridgetmasinga remarked with kindness:

“She was such a beautiful woman. Sending hugs.”

Source: Briefly News