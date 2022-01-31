Zozibini Tunzi is mourning the loss of her friend and fellow beauty queen, former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Taking to social media to pay her respects and try to make sense of the situation, Zozi shared pictures of her and Cheslie with a heavy heart

Reports claim that Cheslie jumped out of her apartment window after making a worrying post on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s heart is heavy as she mourns the loss of a close friend and fellow beauty queen, former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

Zozibini Tunzi is still trying to process the loss of her friend, former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. Image: Instagram / zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

The pageant world is not easy but it does come with a lot of perks, like making lifelong friends. Zozi and Cheslie were great pals and her passing has hit hard. Taking to her Instagram page, Zozi shared some memories of her and Cheslie, accompanied by a heart-wrenching caption in which she paid her respects.

Zozi expressed her disbelief in her sudden passing, admitting that she is still trying to make sense of all of it.

“I didn't sleep a wink, caught in-between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening. You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday and all the details that happened at the event. You took me by surprise, Queen. I am not ready for a world you don't exist in.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

What happened to the stunning former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

NY Post reports that the beauty queen jumped out a window on Sunday, 30 January, 2022, falling to her death. Shortly before Cheslie jumped, she posted a rather odd statement to her Instagram page which now makes perfect sense:

“May this day bring you rest and peace.”

According to News 24, Cheslie was pronounced dead at the scene, with many still wondering what pushed the amazing woman to take her own life. Apparently, Cheslie left a note was in her apartment explaining her decision and her wishes, confirming the cause of death and ruling out anything else, at least for now.

Zozi Tunzi makes Mzansi proud after landing role in American film The Woman King: “Sister is going places”

In happier Zozi news, Briefly News previously reported that former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared some amazing news on the Twitter TL.

The stunning Mzansi model has been cast for the American historical epic film, The Woman King. Zozi says she feels honoured and excited as she announced the news online. She shared that the film industry is a new world to her as well as a first-time experience. The beauty queen revealed that she is entering the industry with respect and humility.

She added that she is forever grateful and will continue to look forward. Zozi's post was well-received by Mzansi social media users who congratulated her in all kinds of ways under her post online.

Source: Briefly News