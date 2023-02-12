One bride-to-be is heartbroken after her father refused to pay for her wedding unless she made the entire event vegan

The lady took to social media to share that her father’s new girlfriend has been influencing him and even wanted guests to wear vegan shoes and clothes

After disagreements about the wedding being entirely vegan, the woman decided to uninvite her dad and his partner from her wedding entirely

One bride-to-be was incredibly hurt that her father refused to pay for her wedding unless the entire event was vegan.

The bride thought it would be best to exclude her father and his girlfriend from the wedding. Image: Serhii Sobolevskyi.

Source: Getty Images

Taking to social media, the lady explained that her father’s views on veganism were influenced by his girlfriend, News24 wrote.

Not only did the bride’s dad want the food and drinks to be vegan, but guests were supposed to wear vegan clothes and shoes too, with leather items disallowed completely.

Taking to Reddit, the devastated lady said she was upset about the entire debacle and decided to uninvite her dad and his partner from her nuptials.

Social media users share their views on the bride’s decision

The bride-to-be asked netizens if she was in the wrong for uninviting her dad to her wedding.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Realstareyes said:

“He broke a promise, tried to make everything about him and his new partner, and caused tension, which is not what a wedding is for. It is your wedding and your decision. They dug their own grave and basically uninvited themselves.”

Intelligent_Tell_841 added:

“Bingo. Your stepmother sounds nuts. Keep them both away. Send a video of you burying a carrot in the ground. It’s a shame to harm a vegetable.”

