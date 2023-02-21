A beautiful mother who resides in Gauteng has taken to social media to post pictures of her stylish home

The lady explained that she and her babies and partner moved into the place six months ago and posted photos of various bedrooms, the kitchen, lounge, and more

Compliments flooded the lovely mother’s post, with many people admiring how pretty the home looked

A stunning mother from Gauteng has taken to social media to share the loveliest pictures of the home she moved into with her children six months ago.

The lady's home looks super stylish. Image: Mpho Rams.

Included in her post were snaps of the kiddies’ rooms, the master bedroom, parts of the living room, the kitchen and more.

Mpho Rams shared the pictures in the immensely popular Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’, captioning the post:

“This month marks six months into our new home. Walked here with nothing. I call our home my kids’ home. We did it for them.”

Social media users love Gauteng mom’s crib

Many netizens wished the lady well for the lovely home and complimented how amazing the place looked.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

Eno Ima said:

“Wow! Amazing!”

Sophie Dube wrote:

“It's a beautiful big house with enough space. I love it.”

Faith Charangwa added:

“Wow. Loving your kitchen, it’s so big.”

Ncamie Mndzebele complimented her place:

“I love it. Beautiful home.”

Pamella Qolweni reacted:

“It's a big house, nono.”

Aissatou Diallo remarked:

“Such a beautiful home you have.”

Xihlamariso XiXi Mokoena Nkuna noted:

“What a blessing, my sister. God is big. I also want a home, but I am not working at all. I pray that one day God can bless me with a beautiful house and make it a home like yours. So proud of you, sister.”

