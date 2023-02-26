A gorgeous legal eagle from Johannesburg has achieved a huge milestone and shared a stunning pic online to commemorate the win

The young woman looked pretty in a pristine white suit and celebrated the massive accomplishment online

Netizens congratulated the beautiful hun who became a high court attorney and wished her well for the rest of her career

A stunning young lady from Johannesburg is over the moon about becoming a high court attorney.

The legal eagle from Johannesburg is thrilled about being an attorney. Image: Neo Mokoka/LinkedIn.

The accomplished, beautiful woman celebrated the win on social media and rocked a pretty white suit on her special day.

LinkedIn user, Neo Mokoka, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Pretoria (UP), posted a breathtaking pic and captioned her post:

“Admitted as an attorney of the high court of South Africa.”

Congratulations poured in for stunning lawyer

The newly minted attorney received a ton of well-wishes from inspired social media users.

Neo’s comment section was packed full of messages of congratulations.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

OJETOYE ADEKUNLE PHILIP said:

“Wow. Congratulations.”

Moses Lord Aziati wrote:

“Congratulations, Princess.”

Philemon Cheng Che wished her well:

“Congratulations, beautiful lady.”

EDI ALI added:

“Congratulations, Madam. I'm so glad to see an African woman making good progress like you.”

Dr. Carl Matthews noted:

“Awesome and congratulations.”

Mzwakhe Melaphi remarked:

“Congratulations! Interesting leverage. Perfect.”

okwudiri agomuo reacted:

“Congratulations on your new position. May God keep you to advocate good judgement.”

Eric Spencer-Auber tried shooting his shot and asked:

“Well done! Congratulations. Are you available?”

This young woman is an inspiration to all ladies with big dreams!

