A hard-working chicken farmer with a talent for business is thriving with her agricultural enterprise

The strong woman holds an honours degree in science but has always had an entrepreneurial spirit

Briefly News had the privilege of chatting with Vuyo Tunyiswa about her love of agriculture and her desire to alleviate unemployment and poverty in her community

A dedicated poultry farmer in East London is doing the most with her enterprise and wants her business to benefit those in need.

Vuyo Tunyiswa has a head for business and a degree in science. Image: Vuyo Tunyiswa/Agriculture and Young.

The multitalented lady holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree from the University of Fort Hare and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management in Business Administration from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Despite being a qualified scientist, Vuyo Tunyiswa, has always been business-minded and innovative in her entrepreneurial thinking.

Talking to Briefly News, the farmer opens up about her love of agriculture and her desire to help the unemployed and under-resourced members of her community.

Hard-working farmer loves business

Vuyo started her enterprise, called Montivert CC t/a Amathole Eggs, in 2021. She has also been involved in various entrepreneurial endeavours in diverse industries before starting the company:

“I have been in business for most of my adult life and have gained good experience in different sectors, including tourism.

"I owned my own guest house in Phuthaditjhaba [in the Free State] that I sold a few years ago when the family relocated to East London.

“I then started ‘Vee Beauty Salon’, which closed in March 2020 due to a challenging business environment exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

When the hard-working woman was younger, she also ran a family video store and believes in the power of small businesses:

“They [small businesses] play a role in job creation for the owner and the people they employ.

“I have been an excellent employer with good relations with employees and clients. This opportunity of poultry farming is not different from the other businesses I have run in the past.”

The East London science graduate is passionate about chicken farming

Vuyo notes that her dream to fight poverty in her community and ensure food security inspired her desire to start a poultry farm:

“Most people, especially those in rural areas, have plenty of land that we can use to grow vegetables or use for livestock farming, and so forth.

“So, [my family members and I] came up with this project where we bought chickens for eggs and feed for us and 10 more families that are run by women and unemployed youth in my village.

“Then we buy and collect eggs from them, and then I package and sell them from my company in bulk.”

Vuyo Tunyiswa is a boss babe businesswoman. Image: Vuyo Tunyiswa.

The innovative businesswoman wants to help the youth:

“If you are passionate about farming but haven't started, I am always eager to help women and young people do things for themselves.

“That’s why we have this project where my husband and I help women and the youth in our village start their own businesses selling eggs."

Vuyo offers advice to budding farmers:

“Whoever wants to start this business, I encourage them to do so. It’s not that expensive to start. It is doable.”

The strong woman was honoured by the Agriculture and Young Facebook page that shared her story and inspired many netizens.

Vuyo is a truly innovative and inspiring businesswoman with a great head on her shoulders.

