A beautiful lady went viral after she posted a video showing when she performed physical exercises at a gym

In the video, it could be seen that the lady had a physical disability, with both of her legs amputated

However, the amputation did not stop her from exercising at the gym, as she said she does it to take care of her body

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A lady endowed with enchanting beauty has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of her at the gym.

In the video posted by @nyanso21_backup, the beautiful lady performed strenuous exercises to keep her body fit.

The lady who has no hands exercises her body at the gym. Photo credit: TikTok/@nyanso21_backup.

Source: UGC

Physically challenged lady exercises her body at gym

What amazed so many people who watched the video was that the lady had a physical disability, but she was not deterred.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The lady had both legs amputated. However, this apparent disability did not stop her from exercising her body.

At the gym, she performed various exercises while sitting in different positions. The pretty lady made good use of her hands.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video she posted has attracted over 2k views on TikTok, where many fans expressed admiration for her. Some encouraged her to keep it up.

@molly said:

"Ooooo God!"

@Sarah damian28 commented:

"Woow!"

@carolina reacted:

"So pretty. Keet it up."

@aggy said:

"Go girl!"

@Erica Brown said:

"Keep it up! You are doing great."

“You are the best mum ever”: Nursing mother who has no hands uses mouth to feed baby, video goes viral

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a disabled nursing mother had earned online admiration after using her mouth to feed her baby. In a viral video on TikTok, the mum was seen scooping food nicely and giving it to the baby.

The woman identified as @miminefanmvanyan2 is disabled, as it appears, she is an amputee. She did not allow that to stop her from feeding the child. She used her lips to hold the spoon tightly.

Her method of scooping food and directing it towards the baby's mouth has touched many hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng