This lady got dissed by her friends because of the way she walks, as her curves carry her differently

TikTok user @gray.prov shared a video showing how she waddles when she walks

People took to the comment section to let the lady know that she is an absolute stunner

This curvy babe got dissed by her friends, who claim she "walks like a toddler". So, the lady shared a video of herself walking, and it has gone TikTok vial.

This babe shared a video showing how she waddles when she walks because of her curves. Image: TikTok / @gray.prov

The curvy life comes with some struggles that non-curvy people just do not get. This lady shared her waddle walk, representing all the curvy peeps out there.

Curvy lady shows waddle walk in TikTok video

TikTok user @gray.prov shared a video of herself walking down the road, sharing that her friends have told her she "walks like a toddler".

The video has gotten over 198k views. Take a look at her strutting her stuff:

Mzansi people jump to the curvy woman’s defence

People took to the comment section to let the lady know that she is beautiful and there is nothing wrong with the way she walks. Fellow curvy people clapped for the representation.

Read some of the comments:

Tsholofelo Senong shared:

“Sana my cousin says I walk like a penguin ”

Sj hyped:

“It’s giving Nikki Minaj vibes.”

Nobuhleleago laughed:

“You walk like those confident toddlers.”

Tee~Amor knows the struggle:

“I walk exactly like this”

KolmeLawrie was defeated:

“ your friend’s comment though.”

