A video of a voluptuous Mzansi woman dancing to a vibes track has gone viral on social media

The entertaining clip shows the woman rocking a form-fitting tracksuit as she busts some moves and shows off her curves

Her hourglass silhouette made quite an impression online as peeps flooded the comments section

For far too long, women have been subjected to the manipulation of societal expectations that dictate that their appearance, eating habits, and clothing choices must conform to certain standards in order to be considered “appealing” or “desirable.”

A woman's shapely figure had internet users raving. Image: @segos_pumpkin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman shows off her curves and dance moves in TikTok video

A young South African woman took to social media to share a video of herself dancing and showing off her curvy figure.

The video posted on TikTok by @segos_pumpkin shows a woman dressed in a navy blue tracksuit as she dances to a vibey track before the camera.

It can be hard to love your body shape when the world around you is so focused on looking a certain way. Women of all ages are encouraged to push, shove and squeeze themselves into an impossible Hollywood-inspired “ideal”, Rita Phil states.

Thankfully in Mzansi, being full and fabulous is always well received. There are so many things to love about a woman's curves in all their voluptuous glory.

South Africans show dancing curvy babe love online

No matter what type of curves you have, the bottom-line remains that you should be comfortable in your own body and proud to have your curves, Bonobology states.

South Africans showered the woman with positive comments on the TikTok post.

lizzyvilakazi said:

"Awphinde futhi mamas."

Zinhle Mdlalose commented:

"Ukhona ntombi."

user4788410761106 wrote:

"Wafika kqala wathatha konke ngasala ngingana twa."

user6748187319130 commented:

"I checked some of your vids. I think you are beautiful. Stay confident as you are, Mogirl."

ayandazakwr replied:

"Abadlali abafana mapula."

King_buhle wrote:

"Bathong mapula."

Bobsiey responded:

"Nawu lombambayi wokudubula izintaba."

MaKhumalo commented:

'Zacija phezulu izinqe weeeeh,yini manje le."

Source: Briefly News