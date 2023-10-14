A young woman who grew up in Mngampondo, KZN is thriving as a mechanical engineer

The young lady grew up as an orphan and was grinding as a domestic worker before she started studying

Briefly News spoke to Lungile Tracey Nsele, who shared more about her inspiring journey and future dreams

A dedicated lady from Mngampondo, KZN has been grinding hard for years to achieve her dreams.

Lungile Tracey Nsele is a mechanical engineer in KZN who was an orphan. Image: Supplied.

The young woman had a tough childhood and grew up as an orphan before completing Grade 12 in 2013.

Lungile Tracey Nsele tells Briefly News more about her journey of finding her passion in mechanical engineering.

The KZN mechanical engineer worked hard for many years

After completing matric, Lungile started grinding as a domestic worker before she got her big break:

“In 2016, I decided to study for engineering, with the help of a relative, at Majuba TVET College, doing boiler making.

“I worked so hard that I became the president of the college due to my love of helping disadvantaged students.”

The mechanical engineer wants to shatter stereotypes

The ardent engineer states that she obtained an apprenticeship at Elinem Construction in Newcastle:

“I obtained my trade certificate in boilermaking, and the company that was training me employed me.

“One of my key goals was to prove that women could take on the field and that boilermaking was not a job only men could do.”

Lungile currently holds an NQF4 in mechanical engineering and dreams of becoming highly successful in the industry:

“I would love to become a well-known boilermaker. I would like to be known right across the African continent for my stellar work as an artisan.”

