Social media influencer Yolenda Jawe's recent car purchase had one netizen criticising her financial move

The critic said buying a Merc in cash was a bad move and that Yolenda should have instead opted to invest the money and buy the car on a finance plan

Yolenda, who is educated in finance, said she was quite comfortable buying the car in cash as she could afford to

Yolenda Jawe clapped back at a critic questioning her Mercedes purchase with surprising financial savvy. Image: @yolzchannel

Source: Instagram

In a spicy TikTok clapback, social media influencer Yolenda Jawe (@yolzchannel) turned the tables on a follower who questioned her decision to purchase a Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 in cash.

Mercedes owner flexes financial prowess

While the critic chirped about bad financial moves and investing the money instead, Yolenda revealed her savvy money game with a confident smirk.

"I can afford to actually buy this car in cash and comfortably so. I actually studied finance and investments. I've got a whole degree in it. I worked in corporate, in property finance,"

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

She went on to detail owning her first investment property at 22, nearing full payment on it at 32, and aiming for a debt-free life by year's end.

Yolenda told the follower that they were welcome to stay in the debt cycle if that is what worked for them.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by Yolenda's comeback

Many netizens praised Yolenda for her bold and confident response to the critic.

Magesh said:

“'Should you wanna continue to be in the debt cycle' felt that sana."

Thobeka Mzolo commented:

"Mina I want to know u Funky unayo yini imoto nje kuqala."

Nampz asked:

"Why do people feel it's safe to own something and not fully own it?"

Dankie San replied:

"Please Siyabonga ukuthi you called him to order❤️."

Nonkululeko Mcanyana wrote:

"Shisa wena gal ."

Thanduyise Sibiya said:

"Ayyy ezinye izimpendulo ziphakeme."

Somkhulu❤ commented:

"Yivale Makoti❤❤❤."

Nadia Jaftha drives off in stunning new red Porsche

Briefly News previously reported that a South African social media influencer, Nadia Jaftha, had her followers and fans going crazy when she pulled an expected surprise by purchasing a seriously cool new ride.

A recent video shared by Nadia shows her rocking a stunning black dress and high heels as she made her way to the car dealership.

The footage takes viewers on the exciting journey of walking through the dealership, signing the final car ownership paperwork and unveiling Nadi's new whip, an entire Porshe - and it is in a hot red colour, too!

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News