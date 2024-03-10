A beautiful banker, Gqom artist, and DJ in Cape Town is excited about being a mom to a lovely little boy

Lemmuela ‘Lemme’ Dhladhla previously faced great heartbreak and tragedy after a difficult pregnancy resulted in a stillborn birth

Talking to Briefly News, Lemme reflects on overcoming loss, trusting God, and the experience she’s had as a mother to her four-month-old baby

Lemmuela ‘Lemme’ Dhladhla is a stunning, multitalented DJ, Gqom artist, and banker who recently fulfilled her dream of being a mom.

Lemmuela 'Lemme' Dhladhla is a Cape Town mom, DJ, and more. Image: lemmuela/Instagram and Supplied.

Source: UGC

The Cape Town woman previously opened up to Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor about her tragic stillborn birth to a beautiful baby girl in 2021 after a difficult pregnancy fraught with complications.

Now, in a follow-up chat, Lemme reflects on her loss, faith in God Almighty, and her joy about becoming a mother to her son, whom she named Jedidiah.

Cape Town beauty thrilled about being a mom

Lemme explains that her motherhood journey has been amazing, teachable, and a testament to the power of God Almighty:

“My motherhood journey has been so beautiful. God is amazing. I am still in disbelief that God came through for me. I took six months of maternity leave to just be with my baby. I pinch myself at times and think, ‘are you my baby? You were in my tummy’.”

The young woman notes that her faith kept her going throughout the pregnancy, with the support from her mother and gynaecologist impacting the positive experience she’s had:

“Starting from the first scan I went to, my faith kept me going. I prayed every moment that I had. I was scared and my mom was a warrior in my life because she was the one who told me God’s plans are never to harm us.

“Every time I went for a scan, I would ask my gynecologist if everything was normal, and if my baby was well. My gynaecologist, being a spiritual person as well, made the whole journey easier for me because he assured me and told me God would be with me. He encouraged me to keep praying.”

Young DJ reflects on motherhood

Lemme explains that despite losing her little girl, she still considered herself a mom, with her first pregnancy teaching her so many lessons:

“Being a mom is unbelievable. With my previous pregnancy, I was looking forward to being a mom. I kept trying, and it got to a point of me thinking I would never have my own [child]. With the previous pregnancy and the complications, I had concerns about whether I would ever be a mom.

“My first-born baby taught me prayer. I still felt like a mom to a little angel looking over me. When I gave birth to Jedidiah, I felt God’s timing was perfect. He knew why things happened the way they did. It is so amazing to be a mom and have a mini-me.”

Lemme advises moms who have experienced loss or who are struggling to conceive to always trust God and His timing and to be firm in faith.

Gauteng mom has baby after being called 'barren'

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about a beautiful mom in Gauteng who celebrated her very first Mother’s Day after birthing her little one.

Talking to Briefly News, Gail Motloung shared what being a mom means to her and opened up about her parenting journey thus far.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News