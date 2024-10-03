A North West nurse took to her social media and shared how grateful she was for her journey

The lady flexed a mkhukhu she built on a huge land she presumably bought and her stunning car

The online community reacted to the video, with many stanning the woman for believing in a bigger vision

A North-West nurse shared humble begginings. Images: @soft_9621

A North West nurse shared her unique journey on social media, leaving many in an envious mood.

TikTok user @soft_9621, did not say a lot. The woman uploaded a video where she was seen getting out of her mkhukhu straight into her stunning car. The TikTok user said she started seeing life differently and was grateful for her journey.

One could easily judge her for being a nurse who lives in a mkhukhu or even having a car before a house. However, it could easily be that the woman bought the huge land that she built the mkhukhu and has yet to build a house. It is her journey and no one else's.

"POV: You started seeing life in a differnet angle . I’m greatful for this journey 🙌❤️."

North West nurse shares humble beginning

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens adore the woman for her clever moves

The video gained over 160k views, with many online users stanning the woman for her moves.

@m#5v commented:

"This is not just mkhumkhu ka Malema, this is mkhumkhu in a bought stand or am I the only one seeing that 🥺."

@Ntokythembi was proud:

"Next year youll be having your house baby girl. I'm so proud of you."

@David MJ Line loved:

"You're killing this adulting thing ngwana rona... all the best in life❤️💯 modimo ago okeletse 🙏🏿."

Woman moves from retail to dream job

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared her journey from retail to her dream job.

Sisanda Dlamini (@snosisi_ka_dlamini), started at Ackermans and went to insurance at FGRO. She then moved to credit repair at Centrev before moving to online retail at Nutun where she was a quality and insights analyst. As he was working and moving from one post to another. Sisanda did not give up on her dream to utilise her qualifications.

