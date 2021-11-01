“What a Joke”: South Africans Unimpressed With Voting Station Glitches

The Independent Electoral Commission has reported glitches at voting stations nationwide for today's municipal elections

The special vote this past weekend also experienced glitches, including a lack of devices that enable disabled people to vote

South Africans took to Twitter to voice their frustration at the problems facing various voting stations

PRETORIA- The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa has reported various problems at polling stations across the country.

These glitches include ballot paper shortages, lack of indelible ink, and some voting stations not opening at 7 am, as specified by the IEC.

There have also been complaints of COVID-19 protocols not being adhered to by both voters and election officials alike, reports News24.

The special vote also experienced glitches

This past weekend South Africans who needed to make use of the special vote had the opportunity to do so. According to SABC News, the Free State reportedly experienced glitches in accommodating special voters.

Two voting stations did not open at the specified time, and five others had their tents blown away due to strong winds.

There were also voting stations in the province which did not have the necessary equipment and accommodations for disabled people, such as the Braille template for blind voters.

South Africans upset by voting station glitches

South Africans vented their frustrations with the problems facing different polling stations on Twitter. Here's what they had to say:

@MannieNeeraj said:

"They say we must come out in numbers. No ink, no ballot papers, net result no vote!"

@Samirah02 said:

"How is it possible to run out of ballots what nonsense is this?"

@Marius43721082 said:

"And some others had only one scanner. Took us 4 hours to draw to x's. IEC may be fair, but highly inefficient. And social distancing is but a word. If I knew this I may have not bothered. Is that what IEC wants?"

@melldippenaar shared:

"What a joke!!! This is what happens when incapable people are trying to organize an election!"

Municipal elections kick off in South Africa

