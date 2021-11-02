The National Freedom Party has taken the lead in the eDumbe District, beating the African National Congress and Inkatha Freedom Party

In other parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Democratic Alliance has managed to get a historic lead in the uMgeni Municipality

Some smaller political organisations believe that they will be able to steal votes from well-established parties

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - As vote counting continues, it is becoming clearer that smaller political organisations are making waves in certain communities.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the National Freedom Party (NFP) has managed to get 34.13% of voter support so far. This puts the political organisation in the eDumbe District ahead of the African National Congress and Inkatha Freedom Party.

Small parties hope to steal some votes from bigger, well-established political parties. Image: eNCA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to SABC News, only 7% of the votes have been counted so far. The ANC is trailing behind with 30.47% and the IFP has received 21.5% of the votes.

Democratic Alliance leads in parts of KwaZulu-Natal

In the uMgeni Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, the DA is in the lead with 64.53%. The ANC has received 28.16% while the rest of the votes have gone to the EFF at 3.64%

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

uMngeni Municipality deputy mayor Nompumelelo Buthelezi joined the ruling party's opposition before the elections. If the DA maintains its lead in the area, it will become a first for the political organisation.

Smaller parties believe they have what it takes to beat large political organisations

Smaller political organisations are confident that they will be able to shake things up as votes continue to be counted.

Active Citizens Coalition Ward 72 candidate Julian Moodley told IOL the years of neglect and failings of already-established political organisations is the reason his party will win over some votes in the Chartworths community.

Moodley understands that there is a slim chance of victory, however, he is certain that his party will take away votes from bigger parties.

"Congrats to ActionSA": Mzansi is proud of the party for overtaking the ANC in some parts of Soweto

Briefly News previously reported that for a first-time political organisation, Herman Mashaba and his party ActionSA seem to be gaining support in the City of Johannesburg metro.

Mashaba formed the party after having a falling with the Democratic Alliance, which led the ActionSA leader to leave his post as the executive mayor of Joburg and terminate his DA membership.

While the party might be new, ActionSA has been able to steal support from the African National Congress' Johannesburg townships such as Soweto, according to News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za