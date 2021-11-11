Some prominent public figures associated with the last president of the apartheid regime FW de Klerk have been trending online

Social media users have been joking about how former Public Protector Thuli Mandonsela and Zizi Kodwa, the Deputy Minister of State Security could be dealing with de Klerk's death

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters posted a cryptic tweet that had a lot of people talking

JOHANNESBURG - The death of South Africa's last apartheid-era president FW de Klerk has had a lot of people on social media talking.

De Klerk's death was confirmed by his foundation and is said to have succumbed to cancer.

Zizi Kodwa and Thuli Madonsela have been trending on social media following FW de Klerk's death. Images: Laird Forbes, Stefan Heunis & Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Since the news of his passing social media has been abuzz with prominent public figures trending alongside de Klerk. Amongst those trending are former Public Protector Thuli Mandonsela and Zizi Kodwa, the Deputy Minister of State Security.

Tweeps jokingly asked each other to check on Madonsela and Kodwa because the death of de Klerk must have hit them hard because they really loved him.

Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema is also trending for posting a very cryptic tweet that has some people thinking it is related to the death of de Klerk because of the timing of his tweet.

Malema tweeted the words 'Thank God' moments after the announcement of the death of de Klerk was made.

South Africans make fun of Zizi Kodwa and Thuli Madonsela

Here's what Twitter users had to say about Madonsela and Kodwa in elation to de Klerk's death:

@sephiritsikeli said:

"FW de Klerk Rest in Peace Mkhonto Condolences to the de Klerk family, especially Thuli Madonsela and Zizi Kodwa. Our prayers are with you❤."

@MelaninCurvesLM said:

"Love and light to Thuli Madonsela and Zizi Kodwa. Thinking of you in what must be such a difficult time for you."

@Nkuli_McG said:

"Someone, please check on Zizi Kodwa & Thuli Madonsela, phela baas FW de Klerk has died."

