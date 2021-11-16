ANCYL Labels Julius Malema a ‘Scoundrel’ and ‘A Rat Look For Cheese'

The ANCYL has lashed out at Julius Malema after he ruled out forming a coalition with the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League has lashed out at Julius Malema, leader of the EFF and accused him of lying.

In a strongly-worded post on social media, the ANCYL said that Malema's claims that the ANC had only negotiated for positions and not service delivery were false.

The league said that Malema was upset that he could not convince the ANC to accept his conditions.

They called his requests "ridiculous demands" and urged South Africans not to fall for what they called unwarranted attacks.

The league went on to congratulate the leadership of the ANC for refusing to "betray" the people of South Africa.

The post also called Malema a "rate looking for cheese".

Social media uses reacted to the post:

@RaceOriginal:

"Can you tell us what is the ANCYL stance on the proposals that were put by the EFF? yes or no, do you agree 1. that clinics should be opened 24 hours. 2. cancellation of student debts. 3. sanitary towels."

@collenchyma9991:

"Are you even aware that those ridiculous demands are a copy and paste of @MYANC conference resolutions? Unless if you saying that the mother body resolutions are ridiculous unless if they didn’t tell you this."

@matsepanejack:

"From 2017 you are failing to supply free sanitary??

You need to take south Africa serious when are implementing those resolutions because Julius was giving options on ANC resolution."

EFF and ANC coalition talks end, EFF says ruling party acted in bad faith

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the coalition talks between the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African National Congress have come to an end with Red Berets saying the ruling party was negotiating in bad faith.

The Red Berets held a press conference at their head office in Johannesburg to update south Africans on how coalition talks have been going thus far.

Source: Briefly.co.za