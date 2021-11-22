Mogoeng Mogoeng recently addressed a congregation in Gqeberha where he threatened to expose so-called "masters of corruption"

The retired former Chief Justice claims to have had a vision that South Africa has hidden funds to cover the country's debts

He also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's unconstitutional lockdown extensions

JOHANNESBURG - Mogoeng Mogoeng, the former Chief Justice, has threatened to expose anyone who is involved in corruption, even those who are hypocritical as they take a public stand against corruption while secretly being involved in corrupt practices.

He referred to these hypocrites as "masters of corruption" during his sermon in Gqeberha at the Word of Faith Christian Centre. The former Chief Justice's talk focused on restoration, healing, and justice.

“Some people look very clean from afar and talk a lot about corruption when in fact they are masters of corruption themselves," he said.

Mogoeng on corruption and Covid-19

Mogoeng told the congregation that he had received a prophecy that South Africa's economy will grow, and in a sense be saved, by treasure that is yet to be revealed, Times Live reports. He said that this treasure will be utilised to settle the country's outstanding debts.

The former Chief Justice was also critical of President Ramaphosa and Dr Dlamini-Zuma's response to Covid-19, particularly the unconstitutional manner in which they extended the lockdown from 2020.

According to IOL, Mogoeng encouraged South Africans to hold the government accountable regarding their response to the Covid-19 pandemic and to question if a state of emergency is necessary or just a government tactic.

Reactions to Mogoeng's prophecy of hidden treasure

@newdennis said:

"Justice Mogoeng, please stay away from politics and enjoy your retirement."

@Khanyile___ shared:

"Well, as of right now they hiding in plain sight..."

@RohulaBlack asked:

"He is starting to get annoying now. How is God going to grow our currency and economy? Mxm!"

@MulaudziTsi believes:

"Give this guy a Presidency, he's so desperate."

Government should have consulted Mzansi before implementing lockdowns, says Mogoeng Mogoeng

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mogoeng Mogoeng, retired chief justice, has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mogoeng questioned whether the South African government's decisions and policies on the lockdowns and vaccines infringed on South Africans' fundamental constitutional rights.

Mogoeng's criticism of Ramaphosa's administration sparked off at a function that was held by the Forum of Institutes Supporting Democracy (FISD). The chairperson of the event was Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Before restricting people's rights through various levels of lockdowns, the government should have consulted with South African citizens through public discussions and the National Assembly, according to Mogoeng.

