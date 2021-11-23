Advocate Dali Mpofu has gone after President Cyril Ramaphosa following the ANC's recent loss of control in Gauteng

Heading online, Mpofu asked where Ramaphosa was while the drama at Gauteng metros was transpiring

Social media users found Mpofu's jabs at the Ramaphosa hilarious while others said the leader of the ruling party is not to be blamed

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress's major loss of two metropolitan municipalities in the Gauteng province has brought some amusement to Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu, who is also the former chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters as well as one of the party's senior officials who led coalition talks, headed to social media to taunt the ruling party and its leader as they deal with the losses.

Dali Mpofu has shaded President Cyril Ramaphosa on Twitter following the ANC's losses.

Source: Getty Images

The ANC recently lost control of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni after the EFF voted in favour of the Democratic Alliance as a strategy to push the ANC out of power. This was despite the DA standing steadfast that it was not willing to work with the EFF.

Taking to Twitter, Mpofu asked where President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the wake of the major blows felt by the party. Mpofu included a few laughing emojis in his tweet.

The post:

Mpofu also took jabs at the DA for the previous refusal to partner with the Red Berets and shared a clip of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba during a television after the mayoral election results were announced.

In the clip, Mashaba makes it clear that ActionSA is open to having talks with the DA, however, the DA needs to understand that those talks will happen alongside the EFF.

In response to Mashaba's clip, Mpofu stated that there is a huge difference between playing chess and checkers.

South Africans react to Dali Mpofu's tweets

Some social media users thought it was unfair that Mpofu attributed the ANC's failure to the Ramaphosa while others shared in Mpofu's amusement.

Here's what they had to say:

@cab_delivery said:

"Stop blaming Ramaphosa for ANC's failures. Ramaphosa's downfall was to choose ANC unity over citizens. Any ANC administration would have nominated mayoral candidates the way it happened now. Thanks to NEC. Truly speaking ANC would have been worse if Ramaphosa was not the leader."

@Chris80109155 said:

"EFF voted for Bass John "Umalusi" Steenhuisen and the Mrs (Helen). Ben 10 this is not a checkmate.....watch the space...not Madiba's wife...in terms of numbers, ANC is still a game-changer. The game of chess is not over...celebrate the move...the game is not over."

@fleshy45 said:

"When I listen to the news ANC seems to sound like eff betrayed them. But the only thing they had from the eff was that the DA said it won't work with eff, nothing more. How can you bet on that?"

EFF insider explains why the party voted for the DA in Joburg and Ekurhuleni

Briefly News previously reported that Despite the Democratic Alliance stating time and time again that they are not willing to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters again after a failed coalition in Tshwane, the Red Berets have forced a working relationship with the DA nonetheless.

The EFF made the decision to support the DA's mayoral candidates in all Gauteng metros. They say teaching the ANC a lesson was most the important factor.

The move has surprised a lot of South Africans, including the DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.

