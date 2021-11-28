Family Meeting: Ramaphosa Says SA Will Remain on Alert Level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is to remain under lockdown level 1 amid growing coronavirus infections rates in the country

The politician has also urged Mzansi to keep practising social distancing and other safety measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant

Alcohol sales will still be permitted and curfew remains between 12 am - 4 am

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Following days of suspense and build up, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally made his address to the nation on Sunday evening. His speech follows a private meeting held on Saturday evening by the Coronavirus Command Council.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is to remain under lockdown level 1. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

While growing concerns both at home and abroad about the newly detected Omicron variant have caused some uncertainty, Ramaphosa says SA is to remain on alert level 1.

Instead, the President has called for more caution to be taken against this new variant, encouraging South Africans to:

Get vaccinated

Wear their masks

Avoid indoor spaces

Limit social contacts

Keep a safe distance from one another

Wash and sanitise regularly

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The sale of alcohol will still be permitted and curfew restrictions remain between 12 am-4 am.

Mzansi responds to Ramaphosa's decision to make vaccines compulsory

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that social media users took to the internet following President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech to react to the news that soon Covid 19 vaccines would be made compulsory.

Throughout the day people have been trying to guess what Ramaphosa would announce at the latest 'Family Meeting'. Most people thought that stricter Covid 19 restrictions would be brought into effect.

However, the news of compulsory vaccines took some people by surprise and made others very angry.

@SihleMahamba:

"#FamilyMeeting clearly there's no 4th wave in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa had to find a way of introducing mandatory vaccines in South Africa. This was a plan."

@Kgosi_Azania:

"#Covid 19 Vaccine has always been mandatory, it was only a matter of time. ‍♂️ #FamilyMeeting."

@BrokeSlash:

"This president is the enemy of the people, not even half of the people in this country is vaccinated but he has already attacked the people. Initially, they said 70% of the population, now they want 100% of people vaccinated #FamilyMeeting."

@izikodut:

"Vaccines do work and they are saving lives. The president notes that since the launch of the public vaccination programme in May 2021. Over 25 million doses have been administered in South Africa."

Source: Briefly.co.za