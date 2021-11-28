Mzansi Responds to Ramaphosa’s Decision to Make Vaccines Compulsory

President Cyril Ramaphosa took people by surprise when he did not implement strict Covid 19 restrictions

However, he did tell South Africans that Covid 19 vaccinations would become compulsory under certain conditions

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the plans to make the vaccine mandatory

Throughout the day people have been trying to guess what Ramaphosa would announce at the latest 'Family Meeting'. Most people thought that stricter Covid 19 restrictions would be brought into effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the country that mandatory vaccines would come into effect. Photo credit: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

However, the news of compulsory vaccines took some people by surprise and made others very angry.

@SihleMahamba:

"#FamilyMeeting clearly there's no 4th wave in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa had to find a way of introducing mandatory vaccines in South Africa. This was a plan."

@Kgosi_Azania:

"#Covid 19 Vaccine has always been mandatory, it was only a matter of time. ‍♂️ #FamilyMeeting."

@BrokeSlash:

"This president is the enemy of the people, not even half of the people in this country is vaccinated but he has already attacked the people. Initially, they said 70% of the population, now they want 100% of people vaccinated #FamilyMeeting."

@izikodut:

"Vaccines do work and they are saving lives. The president notes that since the launch of the public vaccination programme in May 2021. Over 25 million doses have been administered in South Africa."

US praises South Africa for showing leadership by announcing Omicron variant

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the United States of America has congratulated the South African government for sharing the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19.

This was also used as an opportunity to remind the world of how China handled the pandemic in its early stages.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told international relations and cooperation minister, Naledi Pandor that South Africa's swift action in revealing the discovery of the new variant should be the process going forward.

China has faced harsh criticism from both former president Donald Trump and the current US President Joe Biden.

Source: Briefly.co.za