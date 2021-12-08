Thuli Madonsela wrote a heartfelt post about the passing of apartheid activist, poet and diplomat Lindiwe Mabusa

Peeps, the ANC and former president Thabo Mbeki all praised the late Lindiwe Mabusa for the role she played in ending apartheid

Lindiwe Mabusa hails from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal and later went on to become the South African High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thuli Madonsela praised the late diplomat, journalist and poet Lindiwe Mabusa for her contribution to South African society. Image: Thuli Madonsela/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Thuli Madonsela sang the praises of the late poet, journalist and diplomat Lindiwe Mabusa on social media.

Mzansi flooded social media with messages of condolences to the late struggle icon.

Ms Mabusa, 83, who died at her family home this week, was praised for being a phenomenal woman.

Ms Madonsela wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Heart-breaking. She always carried herself with grace and owned her space with such assuredness that she always reminded me of Maya Angelou’s poem Phenomenal Woman. That was ambassador Lindiwe Mabusa. Heartfelt condolences to all loved ones.”

@restshishonga said:

“My heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Mabuza's family. Rest in peace Lindiwe. Lindiwe's breath is as sweet as honey. I am a winner.”

@KGOMOTSONKWECR7 reacted:

“Rest in peace, Mme Mabusa.”

The ANC also released a statement about the life and times of Ms Mabusa.

She served as the ambassador to Germany, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, UK and Ireland.

Ms Mabusa was born in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal in 1938. She later attended College of Grailville Community and Stanford University.

Her notable achievements include being awarded the Ikhamanga Award and in 2017 she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arts and Culture Trust of South Africa.

43 years on: South Africa remembers struggle icon Steve Biko

Briefly News also reported on the 43rd anniversary of the death of another struggle stalwart Steve Biko. On 12 September, 1977, South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko died after being in police custody. He died alone at a prison cell in Pretoria.

According to an autopsy, he had sustained extensive brain injuries which caused his death after he had been beaten by police officers. Today, on the 43rd anniversary of his death, the world remembers the struggle icon and what he stood for. Biko was a strong activist for the Black Consciousness movement and his ideas still remain strong in the minds of the people from his place of birth.

Biko was born in Tarkastad, Eastern Cape, and grew up in Ginsberg in the same province. He went on to start studying medicine at university and became involved in student politics.

This eventually led to him actively becoming an anti-apartheid activist. Today marks the anniversary of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko.

Even though it has been 43 years since his passing, Steve Biko still remains relevant as ever. Makhola Ndebele, the writer, and director of the play about Steve Biko titled Bantu said: "Biko also says when you know yourself, you stop being in bondage. If we’re still oppressed as a people that means we haven’t come to consciousness of who we really are.”

The memory of Steve Biko remains in the hearts of many South Africans as he is honoured today on the anniversary of his death. It serves as a reminder of what South Africa has endured to become the democracy that it is today.

Source: Briefly.co.za