Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took to social media to thank the ANC councillors who visited her father in Nkandla

Approximately 100 councillors came together to hand over a gift of gratitude to Msholozi on Thursday

Some South Africans have also shown their appreciation for the former president while others have stated that he left the country in disarray

NKANDLA - The act of heading down to former President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla by 100 ANC councillors has been well received by Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla who showed her appreciation on social media.

A group of ANC councillors from eThekwini went to Zuma's home to offer Msholozi a bull as a gift of appreciation for being a great president on Thursday, 9 December.

Duduzile Zuma has thanked her father's supporters for their continued show of appreciation and support. Images: Darren Stewart & Michele Spatari / AFP

The Witness reports that the councillors dressed in t-shirts with Zuma's face on the front and thanked him for fighting the HIV/Aids epidemic, the Swine flu and the ebola virus.

Ward councillor Ntando Khuzwayo stated that they would have paid Zuma a visit much earlier, however, they were focused on the elections. He says they all dedicated their first salaries to buy Zuma a bull and show their gratitude, reports TimesLIVE.

Duduzile Zuma expresses gratitude to Zuma's supporters

Heading online, Duduzile thanked her father's supporters for loving and defending Msholozi as much as they do. She went on to thank the councillors for giving the former president his flowers while he is still alive.

The post:

Take a look at what South Africans had to say about Duduzille's post:

@zamakubheka4gma said:

"Deputy Chief Justice Zondo will be handing a report to the President of the Republic of South Africa on the 1st of January 2022, kusazoshuba."

@cab_delivery said:

"The most painful thing is that you will find some amongst these people don't love their own fathers. They are busy celebrating your father who did more damage to the country."

@sliloagri said:

"There is a very strange breed of people in the ANC. Everyone goes and thanks the voters and they go and thank Ubaba..."

@KabeloMayile said:

"Are people who lost their jobs because of burnt warehouses, factories and shops also invited to get a share of the bull on Christmas day?"

