The Jacob Zuma Foundation's spokesman Mzwanele Manyi says the former president Jacob Zuma's book, Jacob Zuma Speaks , is selling well

Manyi says the profits from the book will be used to help pay for Msholozi's legal fees and a signed copy retails at R1 000

Zuma's supporters are eager about the launch of his new book while others hope his book contains chapters on some of his controversies

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has finally published his much-anticipated autobiography, Jacob Zuma Speaks, in which he writes about his nine years as the president of the Republic of South Africa.

The book has been quite popular, according to Mzwanele Manyi, the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, who held an impromptu 'car boot sale' at a MacDonald's in Sandton along with Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Approximately 100 copies of Jacob Zuma's tell-all book was sold in 20 minutes at a car boot sale. Images: Michele Spatari & Phill Magakoe

The pair met eager buyers on Sunday from 2pm and were amazed by the warm reception they received. Manyi told TimesLIVE, that approximately 100 copies of Zuma's book were sold within 20 minutes.

The book retails for R300 and signed copies go for R1000 each, according to Manyi in a social media post. Proceeds from the book will be used to cover Zuma's mounting legal fees.

Zuma goes after President Cyril Ramaphosa in new book

IOL reports that one of the passages in Zuma's book takes a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa for seemingly having directionless leadership in his current tenure.

The passage states that South Africa is without direction when it comes to issues such as land, poverty and inequality.

“With Ramaphosa at the helm for almost four years, South Africa appears directionless, almost lost on critical issues of landlessness, poverty, and inequality,” reads the passage.

South Africans share their thoughts about Zuma's new book

Taking to social media, South Africans weighed in on the launch of Zuma's tell-all book with some people still showing their support of Msholozi.

Others criticised Zuma for his critique of Ramaphosa's leadership. Take a look at some of their comments below:

@TaniaNJD said:

"It's a miracle!! Zuma has been healed!! The 9th wonder of the world. Gosh, how sick was this man?"

@AlbaMokopane said:

"I hope in your truth there is a chapter about Khwezi!"

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"Thank you Nxamalala. I will definitely buy the books - for me and my special friends who are not buying into the propaganda orchestrated by those who hate you."

@RamuhashiPhanu1 said:

"A good move by the former president, with the line of court cases he still have in front of him it was just a matter of time before somebody began devising other means of generating income."

Duduzile Zuma uses social media to promote Jacob Zuma’s new tell-all book

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma's tell-all book has been released and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is already promoting it.

The JZ Foundation described the book as "riveting" and it seems as though Dudu is trying her best to get the word out there. She shared a post on Twitter on Thursday evening posing with the book in front of her face. Once again, the internet showed division.

A large majority of commenters under Dudu's post complained that the book seemed too thin and a waste of time. The rest of the commenters are trying their best to figure out where they can purchase Msholozi's new book.

