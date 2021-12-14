Jacob Zuma's tell-all book has received mixed reactions from social media users with some people excited about the book launch and others unamused

Msholozi's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla posted on social media that they managed to sell 2 000 copies in the initial launch

The tell-all book can be purchased for R300 and R1000 for an autographed copy and the funds will be used for Zuma's legal fees

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's autobiography titled Jacob Zuma Speaks reportedly sold out hours after it was launched online.

The book has garnered mixed reactions from South Africans on social media with some people eager to get their hands on a copy and others stating that they would not read it even if it was free.

Jacob Zuma has managed to sell 2000 of his tell-all book. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla posted on her Twitter page that, unfortunately, they are no copies of the book available for the time being. She asked anxious buyers to be patient with them.

The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“We apologise. We are out of stock. Some book shops are calling for the book. We have pre-orders for over 2,000. Please be patient with us,” said Duduzile.

Zuma's book reportedly retails for R300 and a signed copy goes for R1000, according to TimesLIVE. Profits from the book will be used to pay for Msholozi's mounting legal fees.

South Africans react to Zuma's book being sold out

South Africans have headed to social media to share their thoughts about Zuma's bookselling out. Some people thought Zuma would have at least sold 2 million copies by now.

Other people stated that they thought the book being sold out is merely a marketing strategy to create more demand.

Here's what they had to say:

@mathabata said:

"Is it the strategy to create demand or the ANC problem (inability to deliver)Good luck on sales and please tell me how to order mine?"

@i_yamaqiniso said:

"You guys should refrain from giving books to these “book stores”. They will buy big bulks & keep storages to sabotage the sales. If you know the story of Coca-Cola and Pepsi, you will know what I'm talking about. The @JGZ_Foundation should be selling, directly to the people."

@malencane7 said:

"Selling like cupcakes. ✊"

@LlandudnoViews said:

"Lol, yeah right, it's a genuine comedy show this, you'll have boxes of books still in your garage in 2023"

@DreschnnyMall said:

"We will patiently wait!! It's our book, by our Father so we can't afford to miss out on his teachings. Umrhabolo ✊✊✊"

@charlie_marema said:

"You couldn't print 20k copies at a go?"

@JulesArse said:

"Not surprised really, in times like these where there is not much to laugh about Jacob has finally come to our service with some light-hearted comedy, hope there are plenty of pics."

@lsgmst said:

"I think SARS is going to charge you guys 70% tax. Remember when It comes to Zuma all rules changes."

Jacob Zuma's tell-all book, 'Jacob Zuma Speaks' selling like hot cakes

Briefly News previously reported that former President Jacob Zuma has finally published his much-anticipated autobiography, Jacob Zuma Speaks, in which he writes about his nine years as the president of the Republic of South Africa.

The book has been quite popular, according to Mzwanele Manyi, the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, who held an impromptu 'car boot sale' at a MacDonald's in Sandton along with Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The pair met eager buyers on Sunday from 2pm and were amazed by the warm reception they received. Manyi told TimesLIVE, that approximately 100 copies of Zuma's book were sold within 20 minutes.

Source: Briefly.co.za