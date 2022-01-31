The African National Congress says it will develop a plan to address the corrupt dealings taking place within the political organisation

ANC National spokesperson Pule Mabe says the ANC will hold a meeting from the 20th until the 23rd of February to outline the ANC's renewal plan

The ANC National Executive Committee says it realises that some of the country's troubles are linked to the instability of the ANC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress says it is well aware that it needs to deal with the corrupt dealings within its own political organisation first before attempting to address corruption in the rest of South Africa.

The ANC's national spokesperson Pule Mabe says the ruling party is on a renewal path and the party will outline its plans for renewal at a meeting scheduled from 20 and 23 February.

The African National Congress plans to hold a meeting in February to lay out how corruption officials will be dealt with. Image: Dino Lloyd

Source: Twitter

Mabe says the meeting will be led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe and he will outline the objectives, frameworks and guidelines ANC members need to carry themselves towards conference elective, according to SABC News.

Mabe also says there will be a focus on how to get rid of the corruption that takes place during conference elections such as buying delegates.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mabe went on to say that the ANC needs to take decisive action against corruption and move away from merely making pronouncements that it plans on dealing with corrupt officials.

The ANC's National Executive Committee(NEC) says it also recognises that South Africa's record-high unemployment rate, poverty and inequality can be blamed on the instability within the ruling party, according to News24.

The NEC also stated that factionalism, conflicts within the party, leaders looking out for their own interests is the main reason the party is headed on a downward spiral.

"The ANC's brand as a servant of the people and leader of society has been severely battered," added the NEC.

These revelations by the NEC took place over the weekend at an ANC lekgotla(meeting).

South Africans are wondering why the ANC is only starting to act now

Social media users shared their thoughts on the ANC's latest proclamation about dealing with corruption. One person shared that they were saddened by the state of the ruling party while others stated that they are waiting for the 2024 elections for change.

@Max27528285 said:

"Haaibo.. Only now... It's high time...2024 will mean something to be a South African again...You can't win against the people... They have spoken..."

@XavierHuman said:

"It's heartbreaking to see what this glorious movement has become."

@skyebattle said:

"How many years? @CyrilRamaphosa PLEASE ACT! Because money is stolen, and the country needs the money for state institutions to improve!!"

ANC NEC told that Luthuli House must tighten its belt and retrench employees

Briefly News previously reported that Luthuli House is buckling under the weight of its massive wage bill needed to support the large staff employed by the ANC.

As a result, the NEC has been told that it must retrench staff. There is also a massive problem of "ghost workers" drawing salaries adding to the ruling party's financial troubles.

TimesLIVE reported that the party is effectively broke and can't pay its workers and is mired in an ever-increasing tax and provident fund debt as a result.

ANC staff have downed tools in a stay away until their salaries are paid. Earlier, EWN reported that the ANC is seriously concerned about the impact of the staff stay away and its impact on upcoming regional and provincial conferences.

Source: Briefly News