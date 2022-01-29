"Strategic setback": ANC vows to regain lost municipalities

The ANC is set to retake lost support according to David Makhura who said that the recent loss in the local elections is actually a "strategic setback"

He said that the ANC would bounce back after being relegated to the opposition benches in Johannesburg

The ANC has set up a task team whose job will be to regrow the ANC's support which dropped significantly between elections

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Gauteng chair David Makhura has dismissed the ANC's recent poor performance in the local government elections in Gauteng. He labelled it a "temporary" and "Strategic" setback.

He told hundreds of newly elected councillors at the party's first assembly in Johannesburg that the ANC will regain lost ground and improve upon its service delivery.

David Makhura has said that the ANC's relegation to the opposition is a "strategic setback". Photo creidt: David Makhura

Source: Facebook

TimesLIVE reported that Makhura said that this was a period of regrowth and the party has experienced setbacks in the past.

He specifically mentioned the time when the party was almost wi[ed out but the ANC bounced back.

The ANC's priority is to address the fundamental concerns of the people and address people's anger towards the ANC which was manifested by the low voter turnout two months ago.

IOL reported that the ANC has set up a task team whose sole job is to win back lost support after the recent local elections.

The party lost a significant share of its support base when the percentage of voters dropped from 53.9% in 2016 to just 47.90% in 2021.

