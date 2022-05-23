The leaders of One SA and Operation Dudula engaged in an online war after Mmusi Maimane said he did not agree with Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini

Dlamini took to social media to refute Maimane's comments and said Operation Dudula never practiced any of the methods Maimane associates with it

Maimane responded by calling Dlamini a distraction and a "lightie", he added that Operation Dudula is built on hate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of One SA Mmusi Maimane and Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini engaged in a social media tiff.

The online war began after Maimane discussed Dlamini on a Podcast and Chill with MacG and said the organisation has a problem with fellow Africans.

Mmusi Maimane and Nhlanhla Lux Dalmini engaged in a Twitter war. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP & Gulshan Khan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He added that he has a problem with the organisation’s mandate. Dlamini was quick to respond to Maimane on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Dlamini said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We have never practised any of the methods he associates us with. The problem with SA politicians is that they don't call a spade a spade! They hide behind English words in an attempt to sound smart.”

Maimane fought back and said Dlamini is a “lightie” and said the movement is a “dangerous distraction” that solves nothing.

“You are a distraction. A Will Smith slap in the middle of a war in Europe. My focus is on the real causes of our problems in SA, the ANC govt that has underdeveloped and looted SA for 28 years. My focus is on fixing education, entrepreneurship and supporting small business,” Maimane added.

Maimane previously invited Dlamini, ActionSA, the Democratic Alliance and the department of home for a debate on Afrophobia, immigration developments and solutions in the country, TimesLIVE reported.

Social media reacts

South Africans were divided on the online tiff with some supporting Operation Dudula and others saying leaders should unite for the betterment of the country:

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya said:

“Mmusi has really become useless and irrelevant. He used to focus on issues and used to address issues, and not personalities. What happened?”

Isaiah Noko Malatji wrote:

“Politicians are full of nonsense they try to be better people at our expense.”

Mmakgotso Botsi commented:

“South Africa is a mess right now, they can all go against us, but we still stand by saying we can't live in a lawless country, they were never there for us anywhere.”

John Sema posted:

“We don't need love, but our country back.”

Mthoko Mzulwini stated:

“Operation Dudula members are tired now the movement is dying a slow death they've realized they fighting a no-win battle.”

Ishmael Ma Ishy added:

“He's correct this gangster movement is all about hate and terrorism.”

Operation Dudula changes mandate, now targeting legal and illegal foreign nationals in South Africa

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Operation Dudula has now changed its mandate: instead of campaigning for the removal of only illegal immigrants in South Africa, the organisation now wants all foreign nationals to leave Mzansi.

During an address at the organisation's launch in Cape Town on Saturday, 14 May, Operation Dudula's National Secretary Zandile Dubula stated that documented foreign nationals working menial and service industry jobs will not be exempt from the call to not take up those positions.

Dubula stated that foreign nationals who work in SA in jobs that have not been categorised as critical or scarce skills cannot be allowed to work in those fields, reports TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News