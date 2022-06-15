Sipho Shabalala was found guilty of corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravening a finance act

His wife, Beatrice was acquitted of charges related to money laundering, after they were accused in 2010

The former KwaZulu-Natal treasurer will make his next court appearance for sentencing in September

DURBAN - Former KwaZulu-Natal Treasurer Sipho Shabalala was found guilty of corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act at the Durban High Court on Tuesday 14 June.

The ruling came more than 12 years after he was involved in a water purification plant scandal, that implicated a Cape Town businessman, Gaston Savoi, which was uncovered in 2010. While, his wife, Beatrice was acquitted of charges related to money laundering.

Judge Dhaya Pillay extended Shabalala’s bail condition, and he will make his next court appearance for sentencing in September, TimesLIVE reported. The matter was dubbed the “amigos case” and in 2010 23 people including ANC top dogs Mike Mabuyakhulu and Peggy Nkonyeni were charged which were later withdrawn.

In 2011, Shabalala maintained his innocence and believed that the serving of the indictment marked the first step to clearing his name. Speaking to The Witness on Shabalala’s behalf, Vuyo Mkhize called the allegations laughable at the time.

Savoi also faces criminal charges however, the trial is on hold because he has launched several applications, including one that challenges the constitutionality of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

SA reacts to court ruling

Social media users were unimpressed by another member of the government who is charged with corruption:

@grimmsdottr said:

“Sits in treasury, what a cozy job for a person who has his hand in the cookie jar.”

@Zoomer62503227 posted:

“Nothing unusual and one of the "comrades " again!”

@TshembaniB wrote:

“Every leader is being accused of corruption kasi what's wrong with ANC.”

@WesleyK14062312 added:

“Now he qualifies for a ministerial position.”

Mike Mabuyakhulu admits R1m donation came from Sipho Shabalala

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former KZN ANC Treasurer Mike Mabuyakhulu spoke with the State Capture Inquiry in which he confirmed that he told party lawyers that he had received a massive donation from the head of provincial treasury Sipho Shabalala of R1 million. The cash donation was supposedly meant to be used for the elective conference back in 2008.

