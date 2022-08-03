ANC mouthpiece, Pule Mabe, has claimed that the disturbing Krugersdorp incident is a red flag for what happens when illegal mining is left unchecked

Mabe's comment is in response to the Krugersdorp assaults where eight women were attacked during a music video shoot at an abandoned mine dump

Nearly 80 zama zama's, many of who are suspected illegal immigrants, have been arrested and made their second appearance in court today

JOHANNESBURG- The writing on the wall is clear for African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe, who said the recent Krugersdorp incident is an alarm clock signaling for the nation to wake up.

This comes after eight women were attacked at gunpoint after being ambushed by a gang of alleged Zama Zama’s last week.

During a music video shoot, the assaults happened at an abandoned mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp.

News24 reported that the victims were ambushed by 10 suspects dressed in blankets, balaclavas, and mining overalls. After ordering the victims to lie down, the gang was joined by 10 more suspects. The group allegedly proceeded to sexually assault the women and rob the rest of the film crew of their personal belongings.

The disturbing incident has ignited a crackdown on illegal mining and spurred police to carry out a series of raids in the West Rand area.

The raids resulted in the arrest of nearly 80 individuals last Friday and Saturday, 20 of which were juveniles.

Mabe, joined by other ANC members, picketed outside the Krugersdorp Magistrates court ahead of the suspects’ second court appearance. He has called for a crackdown on the presence of illegal immigrants and rapists in South Africa.

Mabe said:

"What happened in Krugersdorp over the past week should serve as a wake-up call.

"We need our government to take and work with speed to deal with these issues of zama zamas, illegal immigrants and mining. But also impose on illegal companies, never to leave mining dumps unrehabilitated,"

Some South Africans share Mabe's sentiments but others feel the wake-up call has come too little too late.

@LirandzuThemba siad:

Knowing that #ZamaZamas have been doing these operations for years. Did it have to take a gang rape for the police to raid these places?

