The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has slammed the former president's court case

He believes that Zuma's medical parole case is another attempt to undermine his integrity and is a political issue

South Africans have conflicting views on the matter, with Zuma supporters still loyal and others calling for justice

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi believes that the former president’s medical parole case is another attempt to undermine his integrity.

Former President Jacob Zuma is back in court for his medical parole case. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein is reviewing the case after the high court found his release unlawful.

Manyi spoke to SABC News and said the case was “misplaced” and a political issue. He said the case was about anything that challenged the establishment. Zuma was granted parole last year by former correctional services head Arthur Fraser due to “fears of unrest”.

Advocate Sy Mphahlele representing the Correctional Services Commissioner, said two medical reports recommended Zuma’s parole, EWN reported.

South Africans react to the former president’s court appearance:

@Thulaganyo_G said:

“President Zuma was not supposed to be jailed in the first place, those con court judges were emotional when they sentenced him to direct imprisonment.”

@OnlyFac41632727 commented:

“Maybe it’s time Jacob Zuma tells the court what he is suffering from. but then again, he has the right to privacy, especially the medical condition that he might have. Anywhere, I await to hear the court ruling on this.”

@AndileMlondo added:

“Has any South African been in court more times than JG Zuma since 2005? Or even post-democracy.”

S.Africa’s Zuma appeals ruling to send him back to jail

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported South Africa’s ex-leader Jacob Zuma on Monday asked a top court to overturn a ruling that ordered him back to jail to serve a sentence that had triggered protests and looting.

Zuma, 80, was released on medical parole last September, just two months into a 15-month term he was handed for snubbing anti-corruption investigators.

Source: Briefly News