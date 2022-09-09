The Economic Freedom Fighters made it clear that it is not saddened by the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II

The political organisation issued a statement that Queen Elizabeth benefitted from the British's colonial history

A lot of people responded to the EFF's statement, and some people are glad the party is choosing not to mourn Her Majesty's death

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters issued a lengthy statement on Thursday, 8 September, following the news that Queen Elizabeth II died that afternoon.

The Economic Freedom Fighters says the death of Queen Elizabeth is not upsetting but a reminder of the Royal family's atrocities in many countries. Images: Phill Magakoe & Toby Melville

The political organisation first acknowledged that the late Queen reigned over the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, making her the longest reigning Monarch in the country's history.

However, the Red Berets quickly said they would not be mourning her death like the rest of the world. The party stated that Her Majesty's death was a reminder of a tragic period in South Africa and the African continent.

The EFF stated that native South Africans have not known peace since the British seized full control of the country in 1805.

"From that moment onwards, native people of this land have never known peace, nor have they enjoyed the fruits of the riches of this land. Riches which were, and still are utilised for the enrichment of the British royal family," read the statement.

The party also highlighted some of the atrocities that were sanctioned by the royal family in other countries such as Australia against the Aborigine people, Kenya, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The EFF added that Queen Elizabeth never publicly acknowledged the atrocities that were committed by her family and instead benefitted from them and claimed that she was even proud of the horrors they committed.

"She willingly benefited from the wealth that was attained from the exploitation and murder of millions of people across the world," said the EFF.

The party signed off the statement by saying that they hope Queen Elizabeth and the Royal family get everything they deserve.

Here's the full statement:

Netizens react to the EFF's statement

@Chum284 said:

"This statement is sound and clear, it resonates with the majority of black people in Africa and the diaspora. Only those who look like her and few sellouts who will be mourning her death, as real Africans, we ask our ancestors to intensify and fetch them one by one."

@NzeliMakau said:

"Being an African and Kenyan in particular, I find this the most cowardly way to address our former oppressor. If at all we have a common painful feeling on colonial injustice in Africa (1650s - 1994), we should face Britain and the royal family head-on with firm actions like withdrawing from Commonwealth or pushing for so."

@niehaus_carl said:

"The EFF is not my political party, but this is an excellent statement ✊. I wish my beloved liberation movement @MYANC could have published such a politically sound statement. Sadly under the sell-out reign of the #PhalaPhalaFarm dollar mattress king, that is a forlorn hope."

