Ministers and deputies no longer have to pay their water and electricity bills following a change to the ministerial handbook

The R5000 cap on electricity and water bills at state-owned residences has since been removed from the handbook

Ministers earn almost R2.5 million annually, and their deputies take home just over R2 million and enjoy a host of perks

JOHANNESBURG - The perks of being a minister or deputy in South Africa have gotten sweeter. Recent amendments to the ministerial handbook now mean public servants do not have to pay for municipal services.

South African ministers are benefitting from numerous perks. Image: Nardus Engelbrech & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Previously water and electricity to a limit of R5000 a month were provided to state-owned residences, and anything above had to be paid by the relevant member. The cap has since been removed from the handbook.

Opposition political party members are not awarded the same luxuries and are looking into the changes. Ministers earn almost R2.5 million annually and their deputies take home just over R2 million.

According to BusinessTech, head of legal at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) Stefanie Fick, taxpayers are footing the bill for the ministers’ and deputies’ utilities. She questioned the omission of the cap in the country’s economic climate.

South African Cabinet members and spouses also get paid flights for official visits nationally and internationally. They also receive accommodation in hotels based on their “status,” which extends to their partners, and dependent children.

TimesLIVE reported that taxpayers also pay for 24 luxury vehicles for 17 ministers and deputies. About R19 million was spent on high-end vehicles from 2019 to 2021.

Citizens outraged by the perks:

Debbie Frankson said:

“And the masses suffer every day.”

Moleya Thapelo commented:

“SA wage difference is just insane, barbaric, and senseless, is done by people who have lost all humanity in them.”

Advocates Masia posted:

“That is why am no longer interested in voting.”

Sydney Dama Sydney wrote:

“Eix.. that’s why they don’t want to give us a salary increase.”

Selena Govender added:

“VOTE ANC FOR FREE WATER AND ELECTRICITY FOR THEMSELVES.”

