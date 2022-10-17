The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, says there is no water crisis in Gauteng

This comes after Rand Water decided to place water restrictions on six municipalities because of high water consumption

Gauteng residents are not enthused at Rand Water's decision and even blamed the ANC for the company's failures

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has called for calm in Gauteng as Rand Water implements Stage 2 water restrictions at six municipalities.

Mchunu argued there is no crisis in the province because Gauteng's dams still have water.

According to TimesLIVE, Rand Water will limit water to stabilise and prevent reservoirs from emptying. With Stage 2 water restrictions, residents are prohibited from watering their gardens or cleaning their driveways and patios using hosepipes.

Mchunu is expected to meet with Gauteng municipalities on Monday, 17 October, to discuss concerns about water usage to assure residents that the province has not entered crisis mode yet.

The minister says he understands that there are concerns since some areas will experience low water pressure while others will be without any water at all.

Rand Water recently issued a statement about the high water consumption in Gauteng municipalities. The organisation says that since the spring season, water consumption has increased from 4 300 million litres per day to 4 900 million litres per day.

Rand Water also highlighted that the average water consumption per person in Gauteng was 300 litres per day, while the global trend was 173 litres. The company explained that the water supply would be reduced by 30% to avoid a total collapse of the water system and to manage the reservoirs.

Rand Water added that by doing this, it would be able to manage water consumption instead of relying on residents to reduce their water consumption.

South Africans weigh in on the water restrictions

@LaMdlulii said:

"And my neighbour is busy watering her “garden” as of right now. She does this every third day. I won’t be surprised if they also restrict ours "

@MohammedCasoo said:

"Maybe if you dealt with all the leaks and illegal connections. Also, how are new building developments being permitted when infrastructure is at capacity? @Rand_Water = ESKOM II."

@FixOurJoburg said:

"OK... Is this measured at points of abstraction or through CoJ meter billing? We're a household of 4 using 300l a day - I'll do the maths for you... 75l pp. This statement is pure misdirection - what other "business" blames customers for internal inefficiency?"

