The new mayor of the City of Johannesburg believes he knows how to combat water scarcity in the metro

Dada Morero has shared his vision of a city with JoJo tanks in every household

South Africans aren't buying into the new mayor's "water revolution", with many speculating that it is a smokescreen for looting

JOHANNESBURG - The newly elected mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, has some grand plans for the metro, and they involve Jojo tanks in every household.

Newly Elected Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero envisions a city with Jojo tanks in every household. Image: @AldrinSampear/ Twitter & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Morero outlined his vision while speaking at an inspection of reservoirs and towers in parts of the city. The mayor made appearances at the Hurst Hill and Crosby reservoirs for his inspection tour.

Morero called for a water revolution involving Jojo tanks being installed at each house to assist the city in conserving water for drinking and cooking, TimesLIVE reported.

The Johannesburg mayor's comments come as the metro has been battling water restrictions in some areas of the city.

According to News24, Johannesburg Water announced on Tuesday, 4 October, that Stage 2 water restrictions would be implemented in some areas of the city.

Residents in Sandton and Parktown have lamented the restrictions and questioned why they have been without water for hours and sometimes even days. One resident, Lance Ntuli, said the water cuts illustrated that the city had no plans to fix the dilapidated water infrastructure in the metro.

Though Morero's water revolution presents as a solution to the water cuts plaguing the city, South Africans believe the Jojo tank project will be used to create tenders for the mayor's lackeys.

South Africans weigh in on Morero's bold vision

Disillusioned by the ANC, South Africans speculate the Jojo tank vision is yet another scheme to loot the city.

Below are some reactions:

@Thendo_Khae_ commented:

"He's already talking nonsense. He wants to use the tank strategy to create tender for his friends and families so that they can benefit."

@KlevaBlac added:

"At R56k a tank of course..‍♂️"

@SeanGra18929929 claimed:

"Wrong vision....."

@Vincent_Mayeki asked:

"Why do people still believe in the ANC mara."

@OsamaBinPascal said:

"No man. It's enough now."

