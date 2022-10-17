President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a big U-turn on the ministerial handbook

The handbook would afford ministers and their deputies perks which included free water and electricity

The president has withdrawn the handbook amid public backlash and increased pressure from civil society

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reversed his position on the ministerial handbook withdrawing perks like free water and electricity for ministers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa scraps the ministerial handbook that would afford ministers, and their deputies free water and electricity.

Source: Getty Images

The president spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told the press on Monday, 17 October, that Ramaphosa has acknowledged public outcry on the matter.

According to News24, had the handbook been passed, it would see ministers and their deputies enjoying water and electricity for free at their official residences. Ministers and deputy ministers would also be entitled to employ more staff at the cost of R87 million to taxpayers.

The move may save the president some embarrassment as the Democratic alliance planned to galvanise civil society against the matter.

The leading opposition party delivered the president an ultimatum threatening to march on Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria if Ramaphosa didn't scarp the ministerial perks by Friday, 21 October.

Union federation Cosatu also added their voices to the calls for the handbook to be rubbished, branding the perks as Vulgar and tone-deaf in the face of the challenges faced by South African citizens. The challenges listed by the trade union included increasing stages of loadshedding, water shortages and an increasing cost of living exacerbated by deepening unemployment, Business Tech reported.

South Africans react to the scrapping of the ministerial perks

South Africans are sceptical of President Ramaphosa's backtracking.

Below are some reactions:

@lulushezi commented:

"We're going to need solid evidence. Not words."

@choofty added:

"Too little too late. You're only u-turning because you got caught."

@JohnLange10 stated:

"Mr flip flop"

