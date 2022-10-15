Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after being invited on a state visit by the king

Naledi Pandor said that the president plans on strengthening economic bilateral ties between the two countries

South Africans on social media weighed in on Ramaphosa's hope of getting foreign investments

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia. Image: @PresidencyZA

SAUDI ARABIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia and hopes the visit will benefit South Africa financially. On Saturday, he will meet with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Ramaphosa landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday night at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, and the governor was there to welcome him.

The president wants to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and hopes that Saudi Arabia will invest in the infrastructure and mining sector.

According to Times Live, Minister of International Relations Cooperation Naledi Pandor spoke to the media in Jeddah about the president's two-day visit and said:

“I think it’s going to be a very exciting and beneficial discussion visit for South Africa because Saudi Arabia is an important global player. I think the partnership and friendship that exists between our leaders are going to bring about really exciting outcomes from this visit."

The minister further stated that there was an R66bn trade between South Africa and Saudi Arabia in 2021, and the president aims to boost investment by foreign countries in SA.

Below are some comments from South Africans about the president's trip to Saudi Arabia:

@Maeza_Mothapo asked:

"How do you even make an investment case for a country with Load shedding, water-shedding and high crime?"

@187indamafakinH stated:

"Oppressors welcoming the oppressors and vice versa."

@onruster mentioned:

"Sorry, Cyril, you’ll get your hands chopped off. Saudis don’t play with criminality, and South Africa is a criminal state."

@TshepoN90447081 shared:

"More debt; this guy is a criminal who wants to get wealthier with state loans."

@x_koveni posted:

"Invest in this jungle? How do ministers feel or think when visiting clean places like Dubai, then coming back here in the filthy streets of Joburg CBD, Durban CBD, and Sunnyside and calling it proudly home?"

