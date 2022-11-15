ANC Plans to Cut the Number of Redeployed Failed Ministers at Luthuli House

Former ministers who were redeployed to the African National Congress’ Luthuli House head office could be axed

The party’s proposed amendments to its constitution will require limiting the to a secretary-general and two deputies

Several former ministers, including Malusi Gigaba and Jeff Radebe, are employed at the party’s Luthuli House

JOHANNESBURG - Former ministers who were redeployed to the African National Congress’ (ANC) Luthuli House head office could be given the boot soon if the party makes the proposed amendments to its constitution.

The ANC plans on axing former ministers redeployed to Luthuli House. Image: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

The amendments require limiting the positions at the Luthuli House to three, with a secretary-general and two deputies.

According to News24, several former ministers, including Malusi Gigaba and Jeff Radebe, are employed at the party’s head office and are believed to earn the same as deputy ministers.

The proposed amendments will be published on Tuesday, 15 November, for approval by the party’s structures. The changes are recommended to enhance the work of ANC's renewal.

Speaking at a media briefing following the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, minister Ronald Lamola said the second deputy secretary would be able to be assigned specific responsibilities.

The minister added that members of the NEC will have to decide if other former ministers can continue to be permanently situated at Luthuli House.

