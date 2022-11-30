The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will be investigating the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s ghost employees

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula discussed Prasa with Parliament’s Scopa, and it is in a dire financial position

At least 1300 ghost employees are currently working at Prasa after 1159 others “resigned” earlier this month

JOHANNESBURG - The shocking number of ghost workers at the Passenger Rail Agency will be investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The SIU is set to probe Prasa's shocking number of ghost employees. Image: Phill Magakoe & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula discussed Prasa with Parliament’s Scopa. He said the rail agency is in a dire financial position as it is not generating enough revenue to deal with its operating costs.

At least 1300 ghost workers are employed at Prasa after 1159 employees “resigned” earlier this month.

Prasa acting CEO Hishaam Emeran said no resignation letters were handed over, but the people exited the agency’s system. Speaking to TimesLIVE, the CEO said there were numerous resignations within a short period, which raised suspicions.

Aside from ghost employees, workers with fraudulent qualifications and criminal records were also detected. Earlier this month, Mbalula said several steps are being implemented to deal with the ghost workers.

According to eNCA, the employees earn a salary but are not physically at work. Mbalula said no stone would be left unturned to get to the bottom of Prasa’s issues.

Mzansi fuming over Prasa’s ghost workers:

@Mlu_taj said:

“Hol up so PRASA has a couple of thousand ghost workers who get paid monthly kahle nje. Why not find and place REAL people into those already “existing” roles? Sort out the corruption and unemployment a bit. Maybe I’m oversimplifying.”

@BossBGlobal wrote:

“Please make sure that every person involved in this is made to pay back all the money. Take their pension and sell all their belongings.”

@RodsTheB commented:

“This is one of the simplest processes ever, grade 12 learner with maths lit should investigate this, follow the money it was paid to someone and someone was authorizing it. Case closed.”

@Phil_Ramodumo posted:

“Surely, these former employees did not pull this one without someone from the HR department and payroll team."

@nagbruller added:

“What nonsense is this? You paid people with names, addresses, and bank account details. How can they just “leave the system”? Do you think we’re that stupid? Another stinking ANC corruption cover-up.”

