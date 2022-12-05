ANC treasurer-general and deputy president hopeful Paul Mashatile claims he knows how to turn SA's economy around

One Movement South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane isn't convinced Mashtile can fix SA's economy, given his failure to manage the ANC's poor finances

Mashatile proposed that the government should implement reforms to stimulate economic growth

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile claims he has a plan to turn South Africa's ailing economy around. Mmusi Maimane is unconvinced, claiming that the treasurer doesn't even have an economic plan for his financially struggling party.

Mmusi Maimane doubts Paul Mashatile has what it takes to turn SA's economy around despite Mashatile claiming he has a plan.

Source: Getty Images

The One South Africa Movement leader was reacting to a TimesLIVE article which reported that Mashatile wanted the government to execute reforms that would stimulate economic growth.

Maimane said:

"The ANC treasurer doesn’t pay ANC employees. They don’t have an economic plan for their own home base. We shouldn’t expect anything much from them."

Mashatile's plan includes fixing the nation's ailing power utility, Eskom. To the ANC treasurer-general, the solutions to the problems crippling the power utility are simple.

Mashatile declared:

“We know what is wrong with Eskom, so let’s fix it!”

The deputy president hopeful claimed that everything needs to be done to turn Eskom around, even if it includes incurring more debt, bringing in industry experts and hiring international talent.

Regardless of Maimanes lack of confidence in Mashatile's ability to turn South Africa's economy around, several analysts have given the treasurer general the nod of approval. According to Moneyweb, an independent political analyst, Lukhanyo Vangqa, sang Mahatile's praises.

Vangqa claimed that what the ANC deputy-president hopeful lacked in a track record in the national government, he made up for in pragmatism and willingness to make market-friendly reforms.

Here's what South Africans are saying about Mashetile's plan to fix SA's economy:

South Africans react to Mathatile's plan to fix SA's economy

@leona_kleynhans said:

"Is this the same guy who can’t pay ANC staff??? Now wants to fix the economy??? Lawd save us!"

@KhanyaMsika claimed:

"The plan is to steal more."

@SifisoParadise accused:

"You can help by speaking about your PLAN to the Minister of Finance OR you are saying "Ndikhetheni"? Then you have NO PLAN, but you just want to be UP THERE."

