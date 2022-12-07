The Economic Freedom Fighters have taken to the streets to protest against a Cape Town pub

The Red berets want Hank's Irish pub shuttered after the establishment allegedly denied a black patron entry

South Africans applauded the EFF for taking action, praising the party for showing true leadership

CAPE TOWN - The closed-off entrance to Hank's Olde Irish pub in Cape Town has been littered with angry Economic Freedom Fighters members demanding that the watering hole shut its doors for good.

A crowd of about 20 EFF members want the pub to have its trading licence revoked following an alleged racist incident that blew the lid off the internet this week.

Mzansi applauded the political party for switching action after catching wind of the incident.

@TMazonke commented:

"Leadership, we appreciate you."

The alleged incident occurred when Sea Point resident Thaniso Danca was denied entry to the Bree Street establishment on Thursday, 1 December. Danca was also told he needed to be accompanied by a white person to enter the premises.

The bouncer allegedly told the young black man that the establishment's owner enforced the rule because "black people steal and make trouble inside".

According to IOL, a group of Danca's friends confronted the owner the next day, resulting in the now-viral video of the confrontation and a subsequent brawl.

As soon as the video dropped, the EFF took up placards and headed down to Hank's to express their outrage over the incident but found the pub shuttered.

The red berets have also approached the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate Hank's Olde Irish pub hand revoking its trading licence. The EFF has also promised to continue protesting outside Hank's until the pub's owner meets with them, EWN reported.

South Africans react to the EFF wanting Hank's pub to shutdown

South Africans congratulated the EFF for protesting the alleged racist incident.

Below are some comments:

@Bonganih15 congratulated:

"Good one, EFF is cleaning the streets"

@Lebone133 added:

"The guy in the video told the owner that EFF would come and it did. Racists must never be comfortable."

@jerry_mkhatshwa claimed:

"I just saw the video now & the EFF has already took action towards racism."

@nozangelo declared:

"Racism has no place in Africa, period. It must be exposed and stopped."

@ThabaniMgabashe said:

"The EFF is our home and hope for change in this country. Thank you, fighters!"

@Jabutedd stated

"In EFF, we trust."

