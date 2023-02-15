EFF leader Julius Malema said he and his party never once posed a threat to President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Sona

Malema said he had known Ramaphosa had known each other for years and had never had an incident in the past

The EFF leader said the real threat and intimidation during the Sona came from the police, who stormed in during the EFF's disruptions

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is sticking by his party's actions during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February.

Julius Malema claims The EFF posed no threat to President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Sona. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

The opposition party leader said President Cyril Ramaphosa did not feel threatened when Malema, top leadership in the EFF and other party MPs stormed the stage during the address.

Malema reappeared in Cape Town City Hall for the Sona debate on Tuesday, 14 February, when he opened his speech by addressing the elephant in the room.

The EFF leader said that he and President Ramaphosa had been familiar for years and that Malema had never given Ramaphosa a reason to feel threatened by him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Malema claimed that Ramaphosa said so himself during the Presidential Golf Challenge the day after the Sona. Ramamphosa reportedly told Malma that he never once felt threatened while the Red Berets were in Parliament.

Julius Malema reiterates displeasure over presence of police during Sona

Though Malema carved out time to explain how his party didn't threaten or intimidate President Ramaphosa, the EFF leader also claimed that the presence of the police at the Sona was a form of intimidation.

The EFF posted a video of the Sona debate speech. In it, Malema said that National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula shouldn't have allowed the police in the chamber because doing so made room for intimidation and persecution of people holding the executive accountable.

South African arent convinced the EFF didn't pose a threat to Ramaphosa during the Sona disruptions

Citizens believe Malema and the EFF stormed the stage at the Sona to intimidate Ramaphosa.

Below are some comments:

@Luvunoluv rebutted:

"That's what Senzo Meyiwa thought about his friend Tumelo Madlala."

@barry_niekerk said:

"Codswallop... If anyone comes running at you in a setting where that is not normal behaviour, you must expect trouble. This is SA, not lala land..."

@Dunckie asked:

"Who the hell does Malema think he is? I just cannot wait when the tables turn on him and mark my words they will."

@MASS_MOVES jabbed:

"Your CIC can't even be an effective opposition leader."

Bheki Cele forced to withdraw abuse claims against John Steenhuisen after Julius Malema jumped to his defence

Earlier, Briefly News, Police Minister Bheki Cele stuck his foot in his mouth during the Sona Debate in Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday, 14 February.

The police minister was forced to withdraw his claims about Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen abusing his current wife.

Cele was addressing the score of GBV when he seemingly accused Steenhuisen of taking advantage of his now wife when she worked in his office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News