Police Minister Bheki Cele's poor choice of words during the Sona debate landed him in hot water

The minister accused DA leader John Steenhuisen of abusing his current wife when she worked in his office

EFF leader Julius Malema demanded that the NCOP chairperson order Cele to withdraw his inflammatory statements

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele stuck his foot in his mouth during the Sona Debate in Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday, 14 February.

Julius Malema came to the defence of John Steenhuisen after Bheki Cele accused him of abusing his wife. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The police minister was forced to withdraw his claims about Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen abusing his current wife.

Cele was addressing the score of GBV when he seemingly accused Steenhuiwen of taking advantage of his now wife when she worked in his office.

The accusation sent shockwaves across City Hall and rubbed MPs, especially Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, the wrong way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Julius Malema defends John Steenhuisen, claiming Bheki Cele's abuse allegations set a dangerous precedent

The EFF leader took exception to Cele dragging Steenhuisens wife into a situation that had nothing to do with her.

Malema said the accusations were dangerous because they could lead to a precedent of MPs making unsubstantiated claims to win political points.

The leader of the Red Berets called on National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo to order the police minister to withdraw his statement. IOL reported.

Bheki Cele slammed by NCOP Chairperson for making unparliamentary and derogatory accusations

Masondo agreed with Malema's protestations and scolded Cele for making unparliamentary and derogatory comments.

The NCOP chairperson cautioned MP against mentioning people who aren't members of parliament and can't defend themselves in the house.

Masondo forced Cele to stand up and withdraw the abuse accusations in front of the entire parliament, The Citizen reported.

South Africans slammed Bheki Cele for his inflammatory causation against John Steenhuisen

Citizens weren't impressed with Cele for using GBV to accuse Steenhuisen of abuse.

Bheki Sibeko commented:

"He is an adult and should not engage in gutter politics like the kindergarten brigade."

Ndabezitha Sir-George said:

"Mxm Bheki Cele is useless."

Marie Smit slammed:

"They are like toddlers... The whole bunch."

Brian Ferreira stated:

"Our lives and our country are in the hands of people like this. That should scare everyone."

Mandlenkosi Ka Phangwa slammed:

"Instead of dealing with crime is busy embarking on gossip of other people's affairs! He is useless!"

Everett Titus accused:

"How low of him."

Sona debate: Julius Malema slams R350 grant extension, says dependence on grants doesn't eliminate poverty

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the extension of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant left a sour taste in Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema's mouth.

The EFF leader expressed his displeasure with Ramaphosa adding another year to the roll-out of the grant that originated in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malema said that the fact that almost 20 million South Africans depend on social grants to survive should not be celebrated, given that grants do not eradicate poverty, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News