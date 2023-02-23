Mmusi Maimane shared an old post by a Twitter user who previously voted for the ANC but is now complaining about the lack of service delivery in the country

Maimane used this moment to criticise the ANC's shortcomings, as he is known for being heavily critical of the party

Some netizens responded to Mmusi's post sceptically, while others acknowledged the relevance of his quote and message

Mmusi never misses the opportunity to take a dig at the ANC. @Mmusi Maimane

Source: Twitter

Mmusi Maimane found an old post by a Twitter user who voted for the ANC and is now complaining about the lack of service delivery in the country. Maimane's post places the two close to each other to compare the change in tune.

"There's an old saying in Tennessee," said Maimane. The rest of the saying goes, "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again."

Be careful what you wish for, you might get it

It's no secret that Maimane is no fan of the ANC and continues to be heavily critical of its shortcomings. He did not miss a beat taking advantage of this moment. You can see the post for yourself below:

Netizens caught onto what Mmusi was saying with the quote

@donalddavhie said:

"You’re not sharp for this."

@pimp_maestro said:

"I know it’s in Texas, probably Tennessee."

@MoerSkont added:

"What you saying? But at least we know Hennessy. That’s close enough, surely. We are ready to be fooled again and again and again and guess what? We love it."

@@LegareThuto said:

"In Sepedi there is a saying also: di loma le barafi."

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he should've resigned

In other Mmusi Maimane news, Briefly News reported on him urging Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as president amid facing charges from Jacob Zuma. Maimane remarked on social media after the president issued a statement addressing former president Jacob Zuma's plans to criminally charge Ramaphosa, alongside Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

Maimane said:

"Mr Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa your party is messy and you should have followed your gut and resigned after the Section 89 independent panel report implicated you in multiple violations of our laws.

