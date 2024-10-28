Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Nomcebo, who is married to King Mswati, was spotted wearing an expensive wife

She will be attending the World Food Forum in Italy alongside her husband as part of his international duties

South Africans were not surprised, and many called her out for wearing a watch that cost over R12 million

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like food, energy, loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens were frustrated that Nomcebo Zuma wore a watch worth millions. Images: @Nyathi_nsindane/ X and Ekaterina Goncharova/ Getty Images

ITALY—Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter and King Mswati's 16th wife, Nomcebo, came under fire for wearing a watch that cost over R12 million.

Nomcebo wears watch worth millions

The South African reported that Nomcebo was seen wearing a Jacob & Co Epic X Tourbillion Baguette White Diamond watch worth R12,375,187. She was spotted as part of King Mswati's delegation to the World Food Forum in Italy. The trip will be followed by a visit to Serbia and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is held in Samoa.

King Mswati himself is no stranger to the bling life. He recently made headlines when he was spotted wearing an expensive watch worth R16 million.

South Africans slam Nomcebo

Facebook netizens were furious that Nomcebo, who was announced as Mswati's wife in July 2024, wore a costly timepiece.

Ntatetshabalala Mofigi Philemon said:

“While Swaziland residents are suffering.”

Glenda Marlows Gardiner asked:

“What watch is worth that much? An absolute disgrace."

Dineo Ntshehi said:

“Taxpayers' money whilst citizens are hungry.”

Bingiza Cibi said:

“While hospitals don’t give flu medication. Yerr, this guy is heartless, yoh.”

Drew Wicher said:

“This is where your taxes go while the country continues on its downward trend.”

Mark Ritchie said:

“Gaddafi and taxpayers money.”

Mswati allegedly gifts Zuma money

In a related article, Briefly News reported that King Mswati reportedly gave Jacob Zuma bags full of money.

Zuma attended an event in Eswatini earlier this year, and the local publication reported that Mswati's bodyguards gave Zuma two bags of money. Some netizens claimed it belonged to former Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi.

