Former African National Congress president Thabo Mbeki left social media divided with his comments

Mbeki questioned the existence of the trial that led to Jacob Zuma's imprisonment on Robben Island

South Africans were divided by Mbeki's comments, with some saying he had sour grapes about losing the presidency

Thabo Mbeki has questioned the existence of the trial that led to Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment on Robben Island. Image: Anna Zieminski

Thabo Mbeki has caused a stir on social media with his claims about Jacob Zuma.

The former African National Congress (ANC) president raised questions about Jacob Zuma’s time on Robben Island and the trial that led to his conviction.

Mbeki questions Zuma’s conviction

During an ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Gauteng a few weeks ago, Mbeki raised questions about the trial that led to Zuma’s imprisonment on Robben Island.

NEC members who attended the meeting said that Mbeki described the circumstances surrounding Zuma’s imprisonment as suspicious, saying that no one had a record of Zuma’s trial. While he didn’t say it, Mbeki suggested that Zuma was planted on Robben Island as an agent of the enemy.

“In the last NEC meeting, president Mbeki accused Zuma, saying his imprisonment was not recorded for the 10 years he served in Robben Island.

“He was saying that nobody knows about the trial Zuma allegedly attended and records don’t exist,” one NEC member said.

The statement reportedly caused a stir between members, as some agreed with the sentiments, while others felt as if Mbeki was sour about losing the ANC presidency to Zuma in 2007.

Social media users split over Mbeki’s comments

The comments didn’t only cause a stir with NEC members, but also with South Africans online.

@sthedoingthings asked:

“Why didn't he say this when he was president?”

@SelloSamuel14 stated:

“We have long been suspecting.”

@Zungu_Ntobeko_ said:

“2007 Polokwane was 18 years ago. Just let it go. Mbeki is a sore loser.”

@Packer_an questioned:

“Is it why he met with Chris Hani's killer in prison and never revealed reasons for that?”

@_HerchelleR noted:

“Zuma thought he was clever. Let him be exposed.”

@RealKG_SA added:

“Jacob Zuma had no trial and no charges against him. He was just parachuted to Robben Island and was regularly visited by apartheid senior police. His father was also an apartheid operative. Zuma was an apartheid spy🕵️.”

Zuma criticised by Mbeki over SARS involvement

In a related article, former ANC President Thabo Mbeki accused Zuma of participating in attempts to weaken the revenue service.

Briefly News reported that Mbeki made the allegations at a 30th democracy celebration in Freedom Park, on 30 April 2024.

Mbeki further likened Msholozi’s actions to those of members who were part of the apartheid system and infiltrated the ANC.

