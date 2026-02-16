The Co-Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defense, Dr. Malusi Gigaba, has responded to Economic Freedom Fighters MP Carl Niehaus

Niehaus lambasted Gigaba, who is currently facing charges of corruption relating to an irregularly awarded Transnet tender

Niehaus demanded that he step down, and Gigaba was not happy with Niehaus's take and defended himself

Dr Malusi Gigaba defended himself after Carl Niehaus berated him in Parliament. Image: Palesa Komane/ Original and @CarlNiehaus/X

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The Co-Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defense, Dr. Malusi Gigaba, has defended himself against calls for him to step aside due to his facing corruption charges relating to irregularities in Transnet tenders.

Speaking to Briefly News, Gigaba maintained that the step-aside policy is an internal matter within the African National Congress (ANC) and does not override parliamentary rules or constitutional processes. This was after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Carl Niehaus called for him to step aside after he appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in November 2025.

According to Eyewitness News, Gigaba and Niehaus locked horns on 13 February 2026 in Parliament. Niehaus accused Gigaba of being too compromised to conduct oversight over the Defence Force. Niehaus said that Gigaba's alleged relationship with the Guptas compromised him. He said the EFF would write to the Speaker of Parliament to have Gigaba removed from his position.

Gigaba responds to Niehaus

Gigaba told Briefly News that he stepped aside from political activities in line with internal ANC processes after he was charged with corruption. He added that the Joint Standing Committee on Defence is governed by the rules of Parliament and the decisions of the House. The former Minister of Home Affairs pointed out that he remains a Member of Parliament and continues to fulfill his constitutional and parliamentary obligations.

"If any member believes there is a procedural concern, there are established parliamentary mechanisms through which such matters can be raised with the Presiding Officers. Matters before the courts will be addressed in the appropriate legal forum," he remarked.

Dr Malusi Gigaba snubbed Carl Niehaus after a verbal spat in Parliament. Image: Mujahid Safodien/AFP via Getty Images

What was Malusi Gigaba charged with?

Gigaba appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 18 November 2025 as the fifth accused in a corruption case involving Transnet officials. He was accused of receiving multiple disclosed cash payments from Gupta family members during his tenure as the Minister of Public Enterprises. The ANC's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, confirmed that the step-aside policy applied to Gigaba.

Gigaba clinches PhD

In another Gigaba-related article, Briefly News reported that he graduated with a PhD in Public Governance and Management from the University of Johannesburg on 20 July 2025. The former minister said that he believed that his qualification will change the public perception that politicians are intellectually lazy.

Gigaba spoke to Briefly News about his PhD and said that his thesis offers practical solutions to improve State-Owned Enterprises' (SOE) performance. He added that the research he conducted also lays out a plan to make SOEs efficient, well-governed, and financially sound.

