Lebo Keswa, actress and singer Latoya Makhene’s ex-wife, has continued her jabs against Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema

Keswa alleged that she was associated with Malema during his time at the African National Congress

Keswa shared a screenshot of Malema responding to a tweet, and South Africans laughed at her reaction

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Lebo Keswa continued her twar with Julius Malema. Images: Izidabazabantu/ Facebook and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG— Lebo Kheswa’s online spat with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema continues as she reacted to a tweet from the leader of the Red Berets.

Keswa posted her latest response in an online clash between Malema and Keswa on her @LeboMKeswa X account. This was after Keswa made explosive allegations about Malema, alleging that she worked as a ghostwriter doing communications for Malema and the African National Congress Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula. Malema responds to Keswa

Malema initially responded sharply to Keswa and denied the allegations that she worked with him and Mblaula. Keswa hit back and called Malema the president of illegal immigrants and Nigerians.

View the tweet here:

Malema then responded and told Keswa not to tag his name in rubbish, saying that Keswa must know that it was personal.

View the tweet here:

Keswa responds to Juju’s rebuke

In response, Keswa reposted X user Radimakatso Kananelo’s tweet, which was a reposting of an election poster for the EFF student council at the University of South Africa with Malema saying “Victory or Death!” Kananelo asked whose death it was. Keswa posted a screenshot of Malema’s last response to her.

Lebo Keswa received a sharp response from Julius Malema. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“Mine 😩😩😩😩😭😭😭🥴🥴🥴. I'm so scared😩😩😩,” she said in response.

View the response on X here:

South Africans react

X users shared various reactions to Keswa’s response. Some expressed concern while others berated her.

Tshepang said:

“Stay safe, Lebo.”

Mluleki Mthethwa said:

“If it has to go down like that, at least don't go out like Saddam Hussein. Don't go out without dropping proper missiles, please.”

Lebogang Mashiloane observed:

“Moshabi is cooking something. Don't be surprised. Don't be shocked when you get the letter to withdraw or apologise for things you were tweeting this past weekend. It will be very painful for you when you're dancing to your own music alone.”

Others responded to Malema's response.

Ms SthembiD said:

“She will be an example.”

Agape said:

“Lol, she feels hyped by ghost accounts.”

Thruthify Podcast said:

“Malema is angry these days. I still don't agree with him insulting General Lord Mkhwanazi. I will never forgive him for that, but the attacks must stop now. Malema is human, like all of us.”

Lebo Keswa and Jackie Phamotse clash

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Keswa and author Jackie Phamotse clashed on social media after making allegations. Phamotse slammed Keswa for her criticism of EFF MP Sixolishe Gcilishe.

Phamotse accused Keswa of being morally bankrupt. She severely lashed out at her in defence of Gcilishe.

Source: Briefly News