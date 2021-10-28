Three of the five men found guilty of the murder of two Mpumalanga children have been sentenced

The Mpumalanga High Court on Thursday sentenced each of the three men to a double life sentence

The trio reportedly carried out the double murders to use the children's body parts to make powerful muthi

The three men accused of killing a 13-year-old Mpumalanga girl have each been given a double life sentence following a High Court judgement on Thursday.

SABC News reported that Gabisile Shabane and her two-year-old cousin, Nkosikhona Ngwenya, both of whom had albinism, were abducted from their Vosman home in 2018.

Three men have been sentenced for the double murder of children with Albinism. Image: Thulani Mbele/ Flickr.

They were then reportedly killed as part of an apparent muthi ritual at a farm belonging to one of the accused in Cullinan, near Tshwane.

Briefly News understands the two girls were abducted from their home before the mutilated body of Gabisile was discovered in a shallow grave 95 km away in Pretoria.

Nkosikhona's body was found on the side of a highway, although there is no information to indicate where.

SowetanLIVE reported that Traditional Healer Thokozane Msibi, Knowledge Mhlanga and Brilliant Mkhize had a common objective of killing and harvesting the children's body parts, according to judge Heinrich Braukmann.

The report further stated that the trio carried out the double murders to make powerful muthi using the children's body parts.

Guilty verdicts were also handed down on two counts of pointing a firearm at Annah Shabane, the mother of the deceased teenager after they attacked their home in the Hlalanikahle township.

